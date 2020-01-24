Local organization to host two time Super Bowl champion

New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Two-time Super Bowl Champion with the Denver Broncos Jason Elam will speak at a free event hosted by New Mexico Men of Honor on Friday night.

Elam will speak to men of all walks of life on how to be better in life and how to use their influence to impact others. President of America Prays and New Mexico Men of Honor Brian Alarid and Elam discuss the significance and details of the event.

“I think just being this time of year, with the Super Bowl coming up, I had a chance to play on some amazing teams and so that’s kind of one of the themes,” said Elam.

The free event takes place on Friday, January 24 at 6:30 p.m. at New Covenant Church located at 7201 Paseo Del Norte Blvd NE.

There will be food trucks starting at 5 p.m.

