NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Dream Center, a local nonprofit, is working to build a center that will help minors who have been trafficked. The group provides a variety of services, including helping youth facing homelessness. They provide showers, food, a place to do laundry and get clothing.

The dream center is now working on a new project. A donor gave them land in the east mountains to build the ‘lighthouse,’ a place where teens who have faced human trafficking can stay. “It’s because we realized how exploitable and vulnerable youth experiencing homelessness are. In 2017 we had three clients who were all trafficking victims,” Shelley Repp with New Mexico Dream Center said. New Mexico Dream Center says they have build roads and other infrastructure, and are now raising funds to build the facility.