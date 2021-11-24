Local musicians to be honored during 2021 New Mexico Music Hall of Fame inductee celebration

WATCH: Full interview with President and Vice President of New Mexico Music Hall of Fame, Mark Padilla and Abe Torres

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  Honoring the state’s greatest musicians, the New Mexico Music Hall of Fame is honoring new musicians who have made a substantial impact on the music scene in the state. New Mexico Music Hall of Fame President Mark Padilla and Vice President Abe Torres discuss the show and who is getting inducted this year.

The goal of the New Mexico Hall of Fame is to raise money to help Musicians in Crisis that are affected by circumstances that would keep them from working. At this year’s award show, seven musicians will be inducted into the Hall of Fame and will be honored for their achievements and contributions to the music industry.

The 2021 inductee celebration will take place on November 27, 2021, at the Lobo Theater at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com for $10 per person.

Additionally, the NMMHOF museum is expected to be completed in June 2022. The Hall of Fame is raising money to equip the museum for tourism and for local residents to enjoy the history of those already inducted.

The organization will continue to have upcoming fundraisers that will benefit both the New Mexico Hall of Fame and Musicians in Crisis. For more information or to make a donation, visit nmmhof.org.

