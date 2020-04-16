Local musician Chevel Shepherd staying positive despite postponed graduation

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico music star and high school senior Chevel Shepherd is trying to stay positive even though her graduation from Farmington High has been postponed. The 17-year-old won the 15th season on ‘The Voice.’ She tells us she worked hard to balance a lot including recording an album, to graduate on time with her friends.

“I’d been looking forward to that since I was a freshman just getting to walk across the stage with my classmates and it being canceled I was bummed because I was looking forward to walking across the stage and receiving my diploma and saying I finished my school and I sang and I was on the voice and I balanced that all at the same time,” said Shepherd.

Shepherd doesn’t know when or if the in-person ceremony will happen but says she’s happy to still be releasing music. Her next single is set to come out May 1.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞