MIAC hosting online horno cooking demonstration

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One local museum is helping people how to cook with traditional Native ingredients. “Blue corn is sometimes used for traditional purposes in the Pueblo and other Native cultures, but like I said, there’s many other dishes you can use the blue corn,” said Norma Naranjo.

Naranjo is a member of Ohkay Owingeh and owner of The Feasting Place which offers traditional horno cooking and baking classes out of her home. She teaches both traditional dishes, as well as more modern takes using traditional ingredients grown by her and her husband.

The program was funded as a part of the “Imagine Your Story” series to engage in literacy and storytelling in schools and hosted by the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture. Additional information and recipes can be found online.

