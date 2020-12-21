MIAC hosting online horno cooking demonstration

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One local museum is helping people how to cook with traditional Native ingredients. “Blue corn is sometimes used for traditional purposes in the Pueblo and other Native cultures, but like I said, there’s many other dishes you can use the blue corn,” said Norma Naranjo.

Naranjo is a member of Ohkay Owingeh and owner of The Feasting Place which offers traditional horno cooking and baking classes out of her home. She teaches both traditional dishes, as well as more modern takes using traditional ingredients grown by her and her husband.

The program was funded as a part of the “Imagine Your Story” series to engage in literacy and storytelling in schools and hosted by the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture. Additional information and recipes can be found online.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery