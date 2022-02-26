NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local man is getting a shout-out from his sheriff’s department for his quick thinking when he saw a fire on the side of the road. “I was down getting my mail and I say the young lady driving by with the sheriff’s car and her lights didn’t come on. She was right here by the fire and I was like, ‘oh shoot, this is happening right there.’ Just barely happening, yeah,” said Brian Haisman.

San Juan County deputies arrived at the property on Road 5500 to find Haisman also running toward the brush fire. He grabbed the homeowner’s hose and keep the fire small. No homes were damaged.