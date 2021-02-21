Local Girl Scouts getting cookies to people via drive-thrus, delivery

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – They may not be posted up outside local stores this year, but rest assured, you’ll still be able to satisfy your Girl Scout cookie cravings. The Girl Scouts of New Mexico announced that drive-thru cookie booths have popped up in parking lots across the state, and you can even ask Alexa or Google where the closest one is now.

But if you’re not willing to drive, the Girl Scouts say they’ve teamed up with Grub Hub to have cookies delivered and Grub Hub will sweeten the deal with a free box of cookies through the 28. Details are available on the Girl Scouts of New Mexico website or by texting “cookies” to 59618.