Local food truck gives back to non-profits, one ‘dawg’ at a time

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A food truck with a cause. Dawgs for a Cause was created with a simple idea, to provide good food while giving back to local non-profit organizations.

Chef & Kitchen Manager Patrick Gallardo discussed more details on Dawgs for a Cause. They serve a variety of foods, including hot dogs, as well as sandwiches tacos, and tater tots. With the addition of Chef Patrick, they also started to include breakfast items, weekly specials, and specialty vegan items, so there are food options for everyone.

Each month, Dawgs for a Cause chooses a different charity and donates a portion of their daily sales. They also collect donations on their behalf. To keep up with Dawgs for a Cause’s events, follow them on Facebook and Instagram as well as heading to their website at dawgsforacause.com.