Local food summit showcases harvest from federally funded farm

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A federally funded farming program is ready to show off its first harvest in San Juan County.

One year ago, the city of Farmington was selected to participate in the “Local Foods, Local Places” initiative which is a federal project that helps communities redevelop their food economy.

The farm has been growing good for local restaurants, schools and senior centers. After a year of hard work, they’re ready to show off their harvest at a food festival in Farmington. The festival is August 8 at the Farmington Civic Center.