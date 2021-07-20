Local dealership makes donations to nonprofits for pandemic relief

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico nonprofits received a donation today to help their organizations recover from the pandemic. The donated money came from the Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Audi Dealership’s annual golf tournament fundraiser.

On Tuesday, the dealership divided more than $112,000 among Safe House New Mexico, Mandy’s Farm, and Community for Learning. CFL says this money is a lifeline for them. “We plan on using the money to help bring in small group tutoring and really help kids socially, emotionally with social and emotional skill-building but the majority is really going to help our kids academically,” Executive Director Anne Apodaca said.

The principal manager of the dealership says over the last 17 years, the golf tournament has raised $1.7 million.