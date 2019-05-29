Local craftsman adding unique touch to New Mexican classic

A unique spin on a New Mexican classic—personalized tortillas—and one Santa Fe County man is making it happen.

Gilbert Romero says he’s been working with steel for 30 years. He started out making customs doors and gates. “This is kind of like my passion. I love playing with steel,” Romero says.

Romero says he started customizing cookware when his sister asked him to make her a comal, for making tortillas.

“It takes us back to our day, they’re heating plates,” Romero says.

So, he turned it into another business, “Not Your Mama’s Comal,” after his wife started posting his designs and the custom tortillas on Facebook.

“It’s taken off real nice. The New Mexico Zia…the Zia is one of the big sells for me, and the sugar skull has been another,” Romero says.

Romero says a few local restaurants have even started to use them. “I can pretty much get whatever they like,” Romero says.

Romero says his standard designs take about 15 minutes to cut, but custom heat pans take at least an hour. He says the end result is not only satisfying but, “Totally represents New Mexico.”

These custom comals are available for sale at Brotique 505 in Albuquerque and online. For more information click here.

