Local Christmas tree lots see surge in demand

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Christmas tree shortage is not only affecting consumers and their wallet, but it’s also impacting local farms as they’re already running out of supply. Adam and Kim Quinn have been selling Christmas trees in their community of Eldorado for 12 years now.

“We recognized there wasn’t any trees available in this community,” said Adam Quinn. Without their little lot, usually, the people there would have to drive at least twenty minutes into Santa Fe for a tree.

“Being community service driven we decided to set up a tree,” said Adam. In normal years, they run out of trees by around December 22, last year, however, was a little different.

“Unlike previous years, we actually sold out on December 12th,” said Adam. This year they are on track to do that again.

“We plan for them to arrive usually the day after Thanksgiving,” said Kim. All of their Christmas trees come from a tree farmer in Oregon.

“They’re growing them specifically for Christmas, it’s a renewable crop,” said Adam. That area was hit hard by a hot, harsh summer and a raging wildfire season.

“A lot of the trees that they would normally harvest weren’t able to be harvested because they were sunburnt,” said Adam. It also took a little more work to get the trees on the truck and on the road from Oregon to New Mexico.

“Once they were loaded, trying to find drivers to bring them down from Oregon I mean it’s very difficult these days,” said Adam.

The Quinns run a smaller lot so they were able to get their normal order of trees and a few extra in anticipation of another high-demand year. “Having been open for a week, we’re probably more than halfway through our inventory,” said Kim.

Selling all of their trees early is good for business but it’s not good for the regulars they serve in the community who come in too late. “Come out as early as possible,” said Kim.

The Quinns are expecting to sell out again this weekend. They also said they haven’t been able to get the really tall trees since 2009 when many farms stopped planting because of the recession. Their tallest tree this year is 8-feet-tall.