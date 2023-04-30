ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Honor Flight of Northern New Mexico hosted its 7th Annual Car Show on Sunday.

The event is to raise money to take 25 veterans each year on an all-expense paid trip to Washington DC.

Adeline Herrera, the president of the Honor Flight of Northern NM, said they do these trips to help the veterans.

One veteran, Ronald Roberts, expressed his feelings towards this event and what it means to him to be able to be a part of something like this.

They will also be doing another fundraiser in September which will be a golf tournament.