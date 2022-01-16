Local business owner honors Martin Luther King Jr.

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday is Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Even though a spike in COVID cases postponed the planned march, one Albuquerque man said he had to come out and pay his respect.

Story continues below

Local business owner and activist Joseph Powdrell was at the MLK monument in downtown Saturday in honor of the civil rights leader. He says the message of Martin Luther King Jr. is more important today than people realize.

“We’re all in this together – equally, not unequally. The message of victory is ‘let’s try to improve life on the face of the United States, particularly here in Albuquerque, New Mexico,” Powdrell says.

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It took 18-years for his birthday to become a federal holiday and another 14 years for every state to recognize the holiday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES