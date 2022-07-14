NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Local breweries and Albertson’s launched their one for five beer Thursday to help fight hunger in New Mexico. Steel Bender Brewyard, 2nd Street Brewing, and Sierra Blanca Brewing teamed up to brew a special beer with all sales going to Storehouse New Mexico.

The name “One for Five” highlights the fact that every dollar raised helps provide five meals. Albertson’s will donate 100% of the proceeds to the Storehouse. The beer will also be available at the three brewery’s taprooms and for every pint sold, a one-dollar donation will be made to the food pantry.