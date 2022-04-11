NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Arts hopes to support local artists with funding from the federal government. The money was given through the National Endowment of the Arts.
New Mexico Arts will use that money to award eligible organizations, including those that reach populations historically underserved by the arts. The goal is to support jobs, keep doors to arts organizations open, and more.
Those interested can apply online.