Local animal shelter struggling without fundraisers finds new way to bring in cash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico animal shelter is struggling with less cash, but the same commitment of finding animals a forever home. Even though animal shelters have seen a rise in adoptions since the pandemic started, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s big events have all been canceled and those are the real moneymakers.

The shelter had to cancel all of its major fundraisers in 2020 and so now they’re out of a lot of money. The shelter is partnering with the creators of “Stray”, a movie that covers the world of stray dogs in Istanbul, Turkey. Starting on March 5th, people can buy a ticket to watch the film at home and 50% of the proceeds will go towards sick and injured animals staying at the shelter.

“We have been hurting and we’re thinking of and trying to figure out new ways to raise money and having a movie at home is probably one of the perfect ways because you’re safe you’re comfortable and you get to watch a great movie,” said Murad Kirdar with the shelter.

Kirdar says their biggest expense at the shelter is getting help to the animals that come in with injuries, illness, or were neglected. The adoption fees barely cover what it takes to give those animals what they need.

A ticket costs $12 and you have 30 days to watch the film once it starts. For more information on where to buy tickets, visit sfhumandesociety.org.



