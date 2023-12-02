ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s biggest rivalry basketball game was back Saturday night after more than a year. It was the first time the men’s teams have faced off after a deadly shooting on UNM’s campus last year.

Fans were excited for the big game between the two rivals, and University of New Mexico Lobos came out on top. Many fans said it was a sense of starting new and enjoying the rivalry again safely.

“I think having a healthy rivalry makes for a lot of fun. We’re just excited to be here as alum and having a student at New Mexico State. We always support our Lobos, but tonight, we’re going to be supporting our Aggies,” said Joanna, an Aggie fan at Saturday night’s game.

It was an exciting night for UNM and New Mexico State University fans.

“We were excited this week to have the rivalry games, and that’s always a blast whenever we have NMSU and UNMU here in the same stadium,” stated Lobo fan Amber Juan.

It’s one of the biggest games of the year for both programs. The Pit was packed with about 15,000 fans Saturday night.

This is the first time these two teams have played against each other after a pause last year because of a deadly shooting that happened less than 24 hours before the rivalry basketball game. It left one UNM student dead and a former Aggie basketball player injured.

UNM’s athletic director said this match-up was a way to start fresh and show that the Rio Grande rivalry can be conducted in a safe and respectful way.

“This is a great chance for both programs to really set a tone, set a message for everybody out there that this is fun to compete against each other. We do this because we have pride in our institutions,” said UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez.

The Pit added more safety features last year, like metal detectors which were active for the game. They also had more security staff on deck.

The Lobos and Aggies women’s basketball teams also played on Saturday at The Pit. UNM won that game.