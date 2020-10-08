Live ‘under a rock’ during election week in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’d like to have an escape from the craziness of election week you can live “under a rock” in New Mexico. Hotels.com is offering a five-night stay at a Farmington bed and breakfast built in a man-made cave 50-feet below the ground.

It costs just $25 for the entire stay. The property is available from Nov.2 through Nov. 7, 2020, during a giveaway on Hotels.com that starts on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 a.m. MST.

