Live summer events return to Angel Fire

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – Live, in-person events are coming back to Angel Fire Resort as two of the resort’s popular summer events will be returning starting in June. The Cool Summer Nights Concert Series and Angel Fire Farmers and Artisan Market are making a comeback and bringing the community together for local food, music, and art.

The Cool Summer Nights Concert Series located in Frontier Park returns on June 18 and will continue every Friday through September 3. The event offers live music and is a free event. The upcoming schedule includes The Jimmy Stadler Band, Baracutanga, Rudy Jaramillo, Atomic Balm, and many more.

The Angel Fire Farmers and Artisan Market takes place every Sunday starting on June 6 and runs through September 5. Also at Frontier Park, the market provides a selection of fresh produce and food from non-profits and growers from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.