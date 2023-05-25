WHITE SANDS, N.M. (KRQE) – White Sands National Park is hosting its first Full Moon Night event of 2023 on Sunday, June 4. Bob Meyers, from the American International Rattlesnake Museum, will present a live snake program for guests at the event.

Meyers will showcase a variety of snakes native to the southern New Mexico and White Sands area. He will talk about different myths about snakes, how to recognize species, snake behavior and benefits to the ecosystem. White Sands says Meyers emphasizes fun and snake conservation in is programs.

The Full Moon Night event will be held at the park’s outdoor amphitheater. Parking opens at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. The event is free, but guests must pay park entry fees. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs an blankets for seating. White Sands will host several Full Moon Night events over the summer. Each program will feature the culture and national resources of southern New Mexico and White Sands.