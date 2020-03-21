‘Live PD’ airs plea for information leading to Sasha Krause’s killer

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Investigators are turning to a wide audience in the search for the person who killed a New Mexico woman.
The hit A&E show ‘Live PD’ aired the story of Sasha Krause, the woman whose body was found outside Flagstaff, Arizona, more than a month after she went missing from her Mennonite compound in Farmington, New Mexico.
If you know anything about the crime, call the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office at 505-334-6622.
