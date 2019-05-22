New Mexico

Little Caesars tests out Impossible pizza

Posted: May 21, 2019 06:23 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - An interesting take on pizza is coming to New Mexico soon.

Little Caesars is introducing the "Impossible Supreme Pizza." It's topped with a meatless sausage that's made by Impossible Foods.

The pizza is only being tested in New Mexico, Florida and Washington stores for about three weeks. This comes just weeks after Burger King launched the Impossible Whopper Sandwich. 

