Litter of kittens now available for adoption at Valencia County Animal Shelter

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you looking to add a four-legged, furry friend to your family? The Valencia County Animal Shelter can help you out.

Shelter Supervisor Patty Mugan discusses animals that are available for adoption in addition to COVID-19 information. The Valencia County Animal Shelter is located at 1209 Highway 314 SW in Los Lunas and takes in about 100 to 150 animals per week.

It costs $92 to adopt dogs and puppies and $72 for cats and kittens. All adoption prices include required vet care.

Currently, the shelter has a litter of three kittens that are about eight weeks old and are now available for adoption. The $72 adoption fee includes their spay/neuter, kitten series of vaccines, rabies vaccine, exam, and microchip. Patty explains the shelter recently received a litter of puppies as well.

You can view all of the animals in the Valencia County Animal Shelter online. Adoptions are by appointment only. You can make an appointment by calling the shelter at 505-866-2479.