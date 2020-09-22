Litter clean up event to be held in Pecos Canyon

PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department has announced that the annual Dia del Rio y Camino Litter Clean-up event will take place on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Pecos Canyon. It will be drive-up style litter clean up event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers will pre-register and will drive by to pick up cleaning supplies such as gloves, trash bags, and vests from the Upper Pecos Watershed Association from their office at 78 South Main St. in Pecos on the day of the event.

EMNRD reports that each volunteer will be assigned to an area to clean along the river or the road. Trash bags can be dropped off at the UPWA office for disposal.

The project areas will include NM 63, NM 50, Dalton Day Use area, Dalton Fishing Site, Rainy Day area, Dalton Canyon dispersed camping area, North Mora campground, and the Cowles area. Additionally, there are clean-up sites within Pecos Canyon State Park including Bert Clancy, Terrero, Jamie Koch, and Mora recreation areas.

Volunteers will be treated to a Pancho’s Cafe breakfast burrito as thanks for their efforts. To pre-register for the event, email upwa@pecoswatershed.org or call 505-757-3600.

Face coverings are mandatory in State Parks and group sizes must be kept to 10 people or less. The event is in partnership with EMNRD, UPWA, the Pecos Business Administration, the Santa Fe National Forest, Roadrunner Gambler 505, and the Truchas Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

For additional information on State Parks’ hours of operation, visit the State Parks website.

Latest News: