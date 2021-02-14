LIST: Power outages across New Mexico

[1] Frigid temperatures across New Mexico Monday morning This morning is frigid across the state, with most temperatures in the negatives, single digits, and teens. With the wind chill, it is even colder, and frostbite is a high risk if you do not dress properly! There are still some snow showers moving through central and southern New Mexico, but little to no additional accumulation is expected. Dense fog and freezing fog are causing limiting visibility in Cortez, Colorado, and Silver City, New Mexico.

[2] I-40 reopens at Atrisco Vista, Route 66 casino following semi crash The blast of winter led to the shutdown of a portion of I-40 after two semi-trucks crashed on Sunday night. I-40 at Atrisco Vista is back open Monday morning. The crash forced officials to shut the road down in both directions between Albuquerque and Route 66 Casino. Monday morning, traffic is moving slowly through the area as there could still be some tricky spots.