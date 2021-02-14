LIST: Power outages across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The severe winter storm this weekend has compromised roadways, lowered the temperature to single-digits, and has knocked out power for many New Mexicans. As of Monday, February 15, a power outage in Los Cerrillos that was affecting 188 residents has been resolved.
There are currently three outages in Albuquerque affecting eight customers. Over the weekend PNM reported outages in Santa Fe, Deming, Albuquerque, Silver City, and Valencia. The PNM Outage map provides more information.