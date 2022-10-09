NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Researchers said the Spanish language spoken by many New Mexicans, their family members, and their ancestors is starting to disappear.

People living in this region have been speaking the Spanish dialect for hundreds of years. Dr. Devin Jenkins, a linguist, said it’s a mixture of old Spanish words, Indigenous words, and English. The language can be found all over the state, primarily in northern New Mexico. Jenkins said the language is fading away as older generations are passing away and their younger relatives no longer learn the dialect.

“There are counties in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado that, 30 years ago, 90% of the population spoke Spanish, and now, it’s well below 50% of the population speaking Spanish as the older generation is kind of died off, and the younger generation comes up speaking English,” said Dr. Jenkins.

The language was developed in its own unique way and much of the time does not match the Spanish taught in school. For example, the word for dress to most Spanish speakers is a vestido. However, in northern New Mexico, its a tunico, which is an older Spanish word.

Dr. Jenkins said because of this many New Mexicans feel they don’t speak proper Spanish. However, he mentioned this is a valid language with its own Spanish variety.