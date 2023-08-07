NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials have canceled a prescribed burn initially set for the Smokey Bear Ranger District in the Lincoln National Forest due to an unsuccessful test burn in the location. They say the fuels in the 90-acre Brazel Push portion of the forest were burning too quickly.

Smoke will still be visible along U.S. Highway 246 in the Ruidoso and Capitan areas as crews continue work fighting the West Mountain Fire. The lightning-caused fire began on August 3.