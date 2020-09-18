Lincoln National Forest hosts clean up events

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lincoln National Forest reports that after its photos of the trash and vandalism at the park went viral on Facebook, it received an outpouring of support in addition to offers to volunteer. In response to this, the Lincoln National Forest will be hosting three clean-up events with one on each district of the forest in honor of National Public Lands Day.

Forest Service officials say that volunteers will need their own vehicle and must take safety and COVID-precautions. Youth under 18 that attend must be accompanied by an adult.

Masks are required if you are working within six feet of another individual. Volunteers are asked to show up to the sites with good footwear, protective clothing, water, snacks, and your own mask, work gloves, and or trash-picker if you have one. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP on the Lincoln National Forest Facebook page.

Queen Up the Guads, Guadalupe Ranger District (near Carlsbad)

This event will take place on October 3, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be followed by a reception. Sign up will start at 8 a.m. at the Forest Service Administration building in Queen, New Mexico located at 3366 Queen’s Highway. There will be breakfast and basic supplies provided to volunteers as they arrive.

Staff will have a list of needs including locations for clean-up in addition to items that need to be hauled back to the roll off dumpsteres. Staff will drive around to pick up full trash bags and will lead groups to remove old irrigation piping and trick tank material. At 4 p.m., there will be music and possibly a food truck at the Administrative Site so volunteers can rest while practicing social distancing.

Sweep up the Sacramentos, Sacramento Ranger District (near Cloudcroft)

This event will take place on September 26, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the Sacramento Ranger District where the forest has suffered a major hit from unprecedented use. Volunteers are asked to arrive at the Cloudcroft Ranger District office located at 4 Lost Lodge Rd., Cloudcroft, New Mexico 88317 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. to get trash bags, disposable gloves, and to sign up to patrol an area for trash. A dumpster will be onsite to dispose of collected items.

Pack It Out Clean Up, Smokey Bear Ranger District (near Ruidoso)

This event will take place on October 10, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cedar Creek Picnic Area. At 9 a.m., volunteers are asked to arrive to get trash bags, disposable gloves, and to sign up to patrol an area for trash. Dumpsters will be available onsite to dispose of collected trash.

