NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lincoln National Forest has moved to a high fire danger rating Tuesday. There are no fire restrictions at this time, but visitors to the forest are asked to take precautions.

“When the fire danger is high, fires can start easily, and small fuels such as grasses and pine needles will ignite readily,” Lincoln National Forest Fire Staff Dave Bales said in a release.

Lincoln National Forest is asking people to make sure all campfires are cool to the touch before leaving it. Besides escaped campfires, other common ways wildfires start include, trailer chains dragging on the roadways causing sparks that ignite grass nearby, equipment like chainsaws, weed-eaters, lawnmowers and welders, vehicles pulling over on top of grass, debris burning and firearm discharge.

For updates on fire danger restrictions visit the Lincoln National Forest Fire website.