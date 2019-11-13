Live Now
Lincoln National Forest Christmas tree permits on sale November 14

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE)- Starting Thursday, November 14 the Lincoln National Forest will start selling Christmas tree permits for $10 each.

As a limited number of permits will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, customers will be allowed to purchase one permit per household and up to four permits for four separate households. December 14 will be the last day to purchase a tree permit.

Permits will be available at the four Lincoln National Forest offices which are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The offices will also be open on Saturdays from November 30 to December 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Christmas tree permits allow guests to cut a tree in most areas of the forest with the exception of wilderness and designated closed areas. Cutting guidelines and a map will be provided at the time a permit is purchased.

Fourth graders are eligible for a free tree permit through the “Every Kid Outdoors” initiative. To redeem the permit, students must present an Every Kid Outdoors pass which can be downloaded online.

