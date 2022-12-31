LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — New Mexico law officials were able to take some drugs off the street this December. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they made a huge drug bust right before Christmas.

A deputy made a traffic stop on US 380 on December 21. During the stop, 21-year-old Gregory Alaniz was arrested. He had warrants out for his arrest, they said.

While searching his car, authorities alleged they found what they think is more than 1.5 lb of meth, more than 200 fentanyl pills, and a scale.

Photo Courtesy of Lincoln County law enforcement

The estimated street value is $366,000. Alaniz is charged with two counts of trafficking.