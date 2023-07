LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities in Lincoln County are trying to piece together a homicide after responding to a different call.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call of a man and his 9-year-old being shot at in Arabela.

They arrested Tyrone Riordan in connection to that call, but while responding, they also found human remains.

The cause of death and the identity of the victim are under investigation.