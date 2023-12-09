BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Bosque Farms is in the holiday spirit after its Christmas Parade and Market on Saturday evening.

The parade ran along North Bosque Loop where family, friends, and even fur babies, came out to see the night light up with Christmas cheer.

The holiday floats and hundreds of twinkling lights weren’t the only things that made the event so special.

“It was just my idea at the last minute last year, and I thought, ‘You know what? I watch too many Hallmark movies,’ and I was like, ‘I want to make a Hallmark movie in Bosque Farms,’ so we came up with the Bosque Farms Market,” said Sandy Baca.

Baca said the village never had a parade until she started it in 2021, and now, it’s become a tradition. The addition of the market started in 2022.