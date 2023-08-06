RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire has started burning in the Carson National Forest. Fire crews have been deployed.
America Mesa Fire
- Start Date: August 5, 2023
- Location: Jicarilla Ranger District near Forest Road 310E, about 16 miles southwest of Dulce, NM
- Containment: 0%
- Size: Estimated 400 acres
- Structures Threatened: Natural gas infrastructure, Jicarilla Apache National structures
- Structures Burned: Unknown
- Evacuations: NA
- Cause: Lightning strike
- Total Personnel: Three handcrews, two hotshot crews, one helicopter, and three engines.
- Area Vegetation: Piñon-juniper
- Ownership(s): Unknown
Smoke may be visible in the area.