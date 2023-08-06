RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire has started burning in the Carson National Forest. Fire crews have been deployed.

America Mesa Fire

  • Start Date: August 5, 2023
  • Location: Jicarilla Ranger District near Forest Road 310E, about 16 miles southwest of Dulce, NM
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: Estimated 400 acres
  • Structures Threatened: Natural gas infrastructure, Jicarilla Apache National structures
  • Structures Burned: Unknown
  • Evacuations: NA
  • Cause: Lightning strike
  • Total Personnel: Three handcrews, two hotshot crews, one helicopter, and three engines.
  • Area Vegetation: Piñon-juniper
  • Ownership(s): Unknown

Smoke may be visible in the area.