RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire has started burning in the Carson National Forest. Fire crews have been deployed.

America Mesa Fire

Start Date: August 5, 2023

August 5, 2023 Location : Jicarilla Ranger District near Forest Road 310E, about 16 miles southwest of Dulce, NM

: Jicarilla Ranger District near Forest Road 310E, about 16 miles southwest of Dulce, NM Containment : 0%

: 0% Size: Estimated 400 acres

Estimated 400 acres Structures Threatened : Natural gas infrastructure, Jicarilla Apache National structures

: Natural gas infrastructure, Jicarilla Apache National structures Structures Burned: Unknown

Unknown Evacuations: NA

NA Cause: Lightning strike

Lightning strike Total Personnel : Three handcrews, two hotshot crews, one helicopter, and three engines.

: Three handcrews, two hotshot crews, one helicopter, and three engines. Area Vegetation : Piñon-juniper

: Piñon-juniper Ownership(s): Unknown

Smoke may be visible in the area.