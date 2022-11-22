NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The ruins of the Jemez Historic Site will once again light up the night sky with hundreds of luminarias. It’s all part of the annual “Light Among the Ruins” event. It is scheduled for two nights, December 9 and 10.
The historic site will also host an arts and crafts fair along with food, Native American flute music, and Pueblo dancers.