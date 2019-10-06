‘Lift Your Spirits’ event celebrates local distilleries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday kicked off a week-long festival dedicated to distilleries across the state.

The New Mexico Distillers Guild held its annual Lift Your Spirits festival Saturday at Tractor Brewing near Wells Park. It was a chance for people to try samples from New Mexico distilleries.

The businesses say they wanted the week of events to coincide with Balloon Fiesta to reach a broader audience. “The Distillers Guild over the last year, has really been focusing on ways that we could promote not only ourselves individually, but really to get the public aware that the distilling industry exists in New Mexico, that we have a lot of really good distilleries,” said Matt Simonds of Broken Trail Brewery.

There will be events held at distilleries across the state throughout the week, including brunches, cooking classes, and concerts. For more details, check out their website here.