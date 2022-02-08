NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced last week that independent film Liberty of Jewels is filming in Gallup, New Mexico. The show is directed by Keanu Jones and produced by Ashley Browning, Joelle Luman, Lauren Begay, and Shaadiin Tome.

Liberty of Jewels is the story of a financially strained Navajo father who works in Gallup, New Mexico as a clerk for Jeff’s Trading Post. According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production will employ approximately 14 New Mexico crew members and 4 New Mexico principal actors.

The New Mexico film office also announced last week that a movie featuring a popular singer is being shot in New Mexico. National Anthem is the story of the hunt for a valuable rare Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt, and the motives behind the hunt. The movie is being filmed in Albuquerque and according to the New Mexico Film Office, it will star Grammy-nominated artist Halsey, Sydney Sweeney and Simon Rex.