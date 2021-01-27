Lexiam provides support to New Mexican families impacted by congenital heart defects

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lexiam Heart Foundation is a local non-profit that provides financial, emotional, and educational support to New Mexican families impacted by a congenital heart defect. Lexiam Heart Foundation founding board member Zach Mikelson discusses the work they are doing in New Mexico that’s 100% volunteer-based.

Lexiam states that one in 100 children are born with a congenital heart defect and that they vary in severity. Some require surgical intervention almost immediately after birth.

However, in many cases, Lexiam reports that New Mexico is not equipped with the facilities or surgeons that are required to care for these children. This can lead to families needing to travel out of state, sometimes for months at a time.

Often, insurance won’t cover expenses associated with travel, lodging, and food and many families are unable to afford these expenses especially while they are away from work and are trying to maintain normal monthly bills on top of additional medical expenses. Lexiam raises money to help families pay for these expenses and can assist with medical bills, airfare, fuel, lodging, food, and more.

For more information on the assistance Lexiam Heart Foundation provides, visit lexiamheartfoundation.org and head to their official Facebook page.