HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at three elementary schools in Hobbs will now have more access to books. ‘Lending Libraries’ were installed outside Murray, Coronado and Booker T. Washington Elementary Schools over the weekend.

Books for all ages will be available in the lending libraries. The project was a collaboration with Hobbs Schools and the Delta Kappa Gamma Organization. CTECH Construction and SkillsUSA students also helped. All book donations are welcome.