Lemitar comes up big at Great New Mexico Chile Taste Off

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Is hatch chile being edged out as the best in New Mexico? this weekend the Great New Mexico Chile Taste Iff was held in Socorro and the winners were both from Lemitar. Five Star Chili had the competition’s best green chile and the second-best red chile while Rosales Farms took the top prize for its red chile.

Viramontes Farms of Deming was the green chile runner up. There was no hatch chile entries this year in the event designed to bring more attention to the New Mexico chile industry. Other participants in this year’s competition included the following: