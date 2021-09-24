Lemitar comes up big at Great New Mexico Chile Taste Off

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Is hatch chile being edged out as the best in New Mexico? this weekend the Great New Mexico Chile Taste Iff was held in Socorro and the winners were both from Lemitar. Five Star Chili had the competition’s best green chile and the second-best red chile while Rosales Farms took the top prize for its red chile.
Story continues below:
- Investigation: What happens after someone attacks a healthcare worker?
- Don’t Miss: New Mexico native recognized in Bon Appétit Magazine for Brooklyn restaurant
- Weird: Man once accused of having sex with horse now accused of escape from jail
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE En Español: Jueves 23 de Septiembre 2021
- Crime: FBI investigates Albuquerque couple for bank robbery
Viramontes Farms of Deming was the green chile runner up. There was no hatch chile entries this year in the event designed to bring more attention to the New Mexico chile industry. Other participants in this year’s competition included the following:
- Speir Family Farms from Deming
- Genesis Gardens from Tucumcari
- Lopez Farms from Socorro
- Navajo Agricultural Products Industry (NAPI) from Farmington
- Wind Mesa Farms from San Felipe Pueblo