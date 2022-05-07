ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Holloman Air Force Base held its air show for the first time in four years Saturday. The U.S. Thunderbirds were the main attraction for this year’s Legacy of Liberty Air Show.

This is their first appearance in more than a decade. The event was held to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force.

Planes from World War 2 to the present day took to the skies, showcasing acrobatic performances. The base will also be holding a second air show on Sunday with gates opening at 8:00 a.m.