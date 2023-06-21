NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Game and Fish Department says there are 564 leftover deer licenses that were not issued during the 2023-2024 draw. The department says the leftover licenses will go on sale June 28 at 10 a.m. through the department’s online license system.

New Mexico residents will get the first opportunity to purchase licenses. For the first 24 hours, the sales will only be offered to New Mexico residents. The licenses will be sold on a first come, first served basis. After the first 24 hours, the sale of licenses will be open to nonresidents.

Anyone trying to purchase a license must have a valid 2023-2024 Game Hunting or Game Hunting and Fishing license. For more information and to purchase a leftover license, visit the New Mexico Game and Fish website.