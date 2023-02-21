SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe family is helping kids with disabilities get involved in ice skating, by donating thousands of dollars to a local skating club. Natalia Henry fell in love with ice skating at a young age, changing her life. Natalia has down syndrome, and her family want to give back and change lives like hers, giving thousands of dollars to the Santa Fe Skating Club to expand it’s Learn to Skate program for kids with disabilities. The program got it’s start back in 2001.

The money they donated will help kids get discounts for the lessons making it possible for Kymberly Goff’s two kids to participate. Goff’s seven-year-old and five-year-old both have disabilities.

She hopes this new space will serve as a place where hey can learn while being themselves. “Opportunities for kiddos who are a little different are so limited you know you just want to try to give them everything,” said Goff. The Learn to Skate program starts back up in March for a six-week program.