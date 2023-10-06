NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Netflix has been producing a range of films in the Land of Enchantment. Now, they’ve updated the website that shows how New Mexico plays a role in productions.

Netflix launched the website ‘Netflix in Your Neighborhood’ last year to showcase the work being done locally. Now, the site highlights more shows and content, from Better Call Saul to The Harder They Fall.

The site highlights the tourism and economic impact of filming in New Mexico, noting that Netflix shows can essentially act as tourism advertisements for the state, bringing visitors from Netflix.com to the real-world sites where their favorite shows were filmed.