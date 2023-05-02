The professionals at SERV-PRO are trained to help restore your home following water, fire damage, mold removal, asbestos cleanup, and more. Soon they are hosting an event called ‘United in Restoration’. That will teach families how to take care in case of a fire.

The event has 3 focuses:

1) provide free fire extinguishers to the community

2) offer recruiting opportunities for the community with local construction and trades companies 3) Bridge the gap between Public workers and the community.

The event is Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Civic Plaza Downtown. There will be food vendors an event the whole family can learn from. For more information, you can visit servpro.com.