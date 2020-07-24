Lea County Sheriff’s Office warns of kidnapping phone scams

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a kidnapping and ransom scheme. The department says people are scouring social media for personal information like the names of relatives. Then they call up potential victims and tell them their family member was kidnapped. The caller claims to be with the Mexican cartel and demands a ransom of $5,000. The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to run on privacy settings on their social media accounts to protect their information.
