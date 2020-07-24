Lea County Sheriff’s Office warns of kidnapping phone scams

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Curry County is asking Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to classify livestock events as essential. Last month, the board of commissioners postponed the Curry County fair.

Now they're asking the state to let FFA and 4H members show and sell their animals. According to a resolution, the board recognizes the time and money invested by youth for the annual livestock show. They also say the livestock competition would follow COVID-safe guidelines.