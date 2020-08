LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Lea County investigators are asking for information in the death of a man east of Lovington. They say the man was found in a field and could not be identified. He is described as Hispanic between 60 to 70 years old. They say there was a tribal tattoo on his chest and the letters RD were also tattooed near his thumb.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lea County Sheriff’s investigators at 575-396-3611.