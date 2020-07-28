Lea County Sheriff’s Department issues Silver Alert for 83-year-old man

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lea County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 83-year-old Lambert Dave Lee, a Caucasian male, five-foot, six inches tall, weighing 213 pounds, with black and white hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s department says it is unknown what Lee was last seen wearing. They say Lee was last seen on July 27, 2020, around 4:00 a.m., at 417 North 25th Street in Lovington, New Mexico traveling in a 1999 red Dodge truck bearing New Mexico license plate 678NRX.

The sheriff’s department says anyone with any information regarding this Silver Alert is asked to call the Lea County Sheriff’s Department at 575-396-3611 or 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss