LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials in the Lea County Sheriff’s Office shaved their heads to support Chief Fernando Jimenez’s daughter Ciara. She was recently diagnosed with lymphoma.
Ciara responded at the end of the video thanking everyone for their support. She said she would soon be joining the “Baldy Club” with the rest of the group.